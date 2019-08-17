Enstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESGR) Shares Acquired by Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Enstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,787 shares during the period. Enstar Group accounts for 4.2% of Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. owned about 0.38% of Enstar Group worth $14,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Enstar Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Enstar Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,710,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enstar Group during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in Enstar Group during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Enstar Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 48,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,440,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enstar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enstar Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Enstar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Enstar Group stock traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $176.10. 100,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,567. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Enstar Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $150.32 and a 52-week high of $218.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $174.26 and its 200 day moving average is $174.07.

In other news, Director Hans-Peter Gerhardt acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $166.90 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enstar Group Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in three segments: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, and StarStone. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses.

