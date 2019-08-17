Enigma (ENG) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $435,460.00

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Enigma has a market cap of $27.47 million and $435,460.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Enigma has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar. One Enigma token can currently be bought for $0.37 or 0.00003543 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, ABCC, AirSwap and Kyber Network.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Enigma alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $93.51 or 0.00902626 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 55.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001411 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Enigma Token Profile

ENG is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 28th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,836,171 tokens. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Enigma is enigma.co . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Enigma Token Trading

Enigma can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Liqui, Huobi, AirSwap, Upbit, Bittrex, Hotbit, HitBTC, Tidex, Binance, ABCC, Mercatox, OKEx and GOPAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Enigma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enigma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.