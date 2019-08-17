Energous Corp (NASDAQ:WATT) Receives $14.86 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Energous Corp (NASDAQ:WATT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.86.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WATT. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Energous from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Energous from $18.10 to $12.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on shares of Energous in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Energous from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Get Energous alerts:

In related news, insider Brian J. Sereda sold 15,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total value of $70,227.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,218.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian J. Sereda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total transaction of $90,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,499 shares in the company, valued at $764,440.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,879 shares of company stock worth $194,681. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WATT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Energous by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 94,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 18,200 shares during the period. Raging Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energous by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC now owns 431,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 28,651 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Energous by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,196,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,227,000 after purchasing an additional 130,228 shares during the period. Doheny Asset Management CA lifted its stake in shares of Energous by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 733,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 149,549 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Energous by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,678,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,335,000 after purchasing an additional 229,776 shares during the period. 24.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ WATT traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.58. 189,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,245. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.41. The company has a market capitalization of $109.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.73. Energous has a 12 month low of $3.54 and a 12 month high of $13.60.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.12 million. Energous had a negative net margin of 11,509.27% and a negative return on equity of 172.39%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Energous will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Energous

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a collaboration with vivo Global to explore integrating WattUp into smartphone designs that charge wirelessly over-the-air.

Featured Story: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Energous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.