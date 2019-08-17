Energous Corp (NASDAQ:WATT) Receives $14.86 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Energous Corp (NASDAQ:WATT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.86.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WATT. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Energous from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Energous from $18.10 to $12.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on shares of Energous in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Energous from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.
In related news, insider Brian J. Sereda sold 15,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total value of $70,227.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,218.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian J. Sereda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total transaction of $90,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,499 shares in the company, valued at $764,440.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,879 shares of company stock worth $194,681. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ WATT traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.58. 189,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,245. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.41. The company has a market capitalization of $109.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.73. Energous has a 12 month low of $3.54 and a 12 month high of $13.60.
Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.12 million. Energous had a negative net margin of 11,509.27% and a negative return on equity of 172.39%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Energous will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.
About Energous
Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a collaboration with vivo Global to explore integrating WattUp into smartphone designs that charge wirelessly over-the-air.
