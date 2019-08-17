Energo (TSL) Price Reaches $0.0009 on Top Exchanges

Energo (CURRENCY:TSL) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 17th. During the last seven days, Energo has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. One Energo token can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinEgg, Coinnest, CoinBene and Gate.io. Energo has a total market cap of $527,608.00 and approximately $857.00 worth of Energo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $514.41 or 0.04964454 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00047307 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000162 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000239 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001133 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000935 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

TSL is a token. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2017. Energo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 602,378,920 tokens. Energo’s official Twitter account is @Energo Labs . The official website for Energo is www.energolabs.com . The official message board for Energo is blog.energolabs.com

Energo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, CoinBene, Coinrail, CoinEgg and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

