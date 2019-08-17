Energo Hits 24-Hour Volume of $961.00 (TSL)

Energo (CURRENCY:TSL) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Energo has a market capitalization of $497,003.00 and $961.00 worth of Energo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energo token can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including Coinrail, CoinBene, CoinEgg and Coinnest. During the last seven days, Energo has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $515.74 or 0.05085437 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00047740 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000174 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000086 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001155 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000931 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About Energo

Energo (CRYPTO:TSL) is a token. Its launch date was November 25th, 2017. Energo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 602,378,920 tokens. Energo’s official Twitter account is @Energo Labs . The official message board for Energo is blog.energolabs.com . The official website for Energo is www.energolabs.com

Energo Token Trading

Energo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, CoinBene, Coinrail, Gate.io and CoinEgg. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

