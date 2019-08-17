Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) PT Raised to C$3.75 at TD Securities

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from C$3.00 to C$3.75 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

EDR has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC cut their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$2.70 to C$3.60 in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

TSE:EDR opened at C$3.20 on Tuesday. Endeavour Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$2.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.05 million and a PE ratio of -14.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.97.

In other Endeavour Silver news, Senior Officer Luis Renato Castro sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.06, for a total value of C$229,747.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$306,330. Also, Director Bradford Cooke sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.55, for a total value of C$71,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 880,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,127,383.15. Insiders sold a total of 170,000 shares of company stock worth $540,553 in the last 90 days.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold deposits and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the Guanaceví mine in Durango; the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

See Also: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.