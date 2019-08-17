Encavis AG (ETR:CAP) Receives €7.32 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Encavis AG (ETR:CAP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €7.32 ($8.51).

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Encavis in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.70 ($8.95) price target on shares of Encavis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €7.70 ($8.95) price target on shares of Encavis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd.

ETR:CAP traded up €0.06 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €7.58 ($8.81). The stock had a trading volume of 227,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,837. The stock has a market capitalization of $981.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €7.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of €6.51. Encavis has a 52 week low of €4.98 ($5.79) and a 52 week high of €7.62 ($8.86). The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 251.77.

Encavis AG, an independent power producer, engages in the acquisition, construction, operation, and installation of solar and onshore wind parks. It operates through PV Parks, PV Service, Wind Parks, and Asset Management segments. The company operates 173 solar parks and 67 wind parks with an installed capacity of approximately 1.9 gigawatt (GW) in Germany, Italy, France, the United Kingdom, Austria, Finland, Sweden, Denmark, and the Netherlands.

