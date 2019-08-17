Employers Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Employers Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Waste Management by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,502,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,715,000 after acquiring an additional 36,135 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,208,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $462,699,000 after acquiring an additional 326,408 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Waste Management by 17.2% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 123,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,875,000 after buying an additional 14,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Patrick W. Gross sold 289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.61, for a total value of $34,278.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,331,164.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 84,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total transaction of $9,823,424.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 282,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,963,125.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on WM. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $126.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.91.

Shares of Waste Management stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $119.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,610,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,762,473. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.00. The stock has a market cap of $49.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.22 and a 12 month high of $119.56.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

