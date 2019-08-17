Employers Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Employers Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 906 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 5.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,835,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,453,934,000 after acquiring an additional 842,590 shares in the last quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen raised its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 24,129.0% during the first quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 5,734,031 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,734,000 after acquiring an additional 5,710,365 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 10.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,418,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,103,526,000 after acquiring an additional 416,459 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP raised its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 0.9% during the first quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 3,771,159 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $941,772,000 after acquiring an additional 35,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 0.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,223,811 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $805,082,000 after acquiring an additional 23,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, EVP Samrat S. Khichi sold 16,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.68, for a total transaction of $3,774,827.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,958,845.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider James C. Lim sold 1,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.01, for a total value of $486,127.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,529 shares of company stock worth $5,836,116. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BDX traded up $1.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $248.33. 761,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,092,601. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $251.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Becton Dickinson and Co has a fifty-two week low of $208.62 and a fifty-two week high of $265.87.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.97%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Becton Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $267.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $272.00 to $270.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.27.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

