Employers Holdings Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,600 SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI)

Employers Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of SunTrust Banks by 790.0% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in SunTrust Banks during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in SunTrust Banks during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in SunTrust Banks by 439.6% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SunTrust Banks by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Get SunTrust Banks alerts:

In other news, insider Ellen Koebler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.84, for a total transaction of $243,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Mark A. Chancy sold 20,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.21, for a total transaction of $1,367,649.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 246,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,082,742.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,817 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,407 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on STI shares. ValuEngine raised shares of SunTrust Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus set a $81.00 target price on shares of SunTrust Banks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of SunTrust Banks from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SunTrust Banks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.45.

Shares of STI traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.68. 2,117,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,985,183. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.09. The company has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. SunTrust Banks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.05 and a 1 year high of $75.08.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. SunTrust Banks had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SunTrust Banks, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a positive change from SunTrust Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. SunTrust Banks’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

SunTrust Banks Profile

SunTrust Banks, Inc operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, corporations, institutions, and not-for-profit entities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Wholesale. The Consumer segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; professional investment advisory products and services; and trust services, as well as family office solutions.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI).

Receive News & Ratings for SunTrust Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunTrust Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.