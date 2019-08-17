Employers Holdings Inc. Makes New $180,000 Investment in CBS Co. (NYSE:CBS)

Employers Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CBS Co. (NYSE:CBS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,600 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in CBS by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,074 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in CBS by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 594 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in CBS by 96.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 560 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Nwam LLC grew its holdings in CBS by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in CBS by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,634 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

Get CBS alerts:

CBS has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded CBS from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Loop Capital raised their target price on CBS to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barrington Research reduced their target price on CBS from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Imperial Capital reduced their target price on CBS from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a $54.00 target price on CBS and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. CBS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.21.

Shares of CBS traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.80. The stock had a trading volume of 4,100,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,397,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.17. CBS Co. has a 1-year low of $41.38 and a 1-year high of $59.56.

CBS (NYSE:CBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The media conglomerate reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.03. CBS had a net margin of 20.13% and a return on equity of 55.03%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CBS Co. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. CBS’s payout ratio is 13.87%.

CBS Company Profile

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

Recommended Story: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for CBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.