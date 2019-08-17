Employers Holdings Inc. Makes New $106,000 Investment in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Employers Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 111,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,799,000 after buying an additional 2,508 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,251,000 after acquiring an additional 8,003 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 6,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 30,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 8,629 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQR stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,098,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,019. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Equity Residential has a one year low of $62.40 and a one year high of $81.99. The company has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.51.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $669.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.59 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Equity Residential from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Argus raised their price objective on Equity Residential to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.57.

In other Equity Residential news, insider Alan W. George sold 30,000 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $2,317,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,687,593.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 1,449 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $111,573.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 165,521 shares of company stock worth $13,148,783. Company insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

