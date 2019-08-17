Employers Holdings Inc. Invests $396,000 in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Employers Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $355,441,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,048,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,819,000 after buying an additional 3,034,020 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1,483.2% in the 1st quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 3,057,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,653,000 after buying an additional 2,864,803 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1,184.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,449,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,259,000 after buying an additional 2,258,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,875,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,269,000 after buying an additional 1,928,429 shares during the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDLZ stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.54. The company had a trading volume of 5,310,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,476,720. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.26. The company has a market cap of $76.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.44. Mondelez International Inc has a twelve month low of $38.78 and a twelve month high of $55.85.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 42.80%.

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 39,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total value of $2,174,366.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,655,353.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup set a $60.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group set a $62.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

