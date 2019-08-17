Employers Holdings Inc. Buys New Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Employers Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 29.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,384,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665,348 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,540,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,200,000 after acquiring an additional 768,550 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 9.6% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,972,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,465,000 after acquiring an additional 695,987 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 834.5% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 631,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,254,000 after acquiring an additional 563,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 16.2% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,618,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,015,000 after acquiring an additional 503,616 shares during the last quarter. 75.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.28. 2,463,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,782,616. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.54 and its 200 day moving average is $69.91. The firm has a market cap of $62.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.76. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $57.41 and a 1 year high of $76.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.77% and a negative return on equity of 10,821.98%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.91%.

CL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.13.

In other news, insider Ian M. Cook sold 175,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total transaction of $12,758,502.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,125,842 shares in the company, valued at $81,792,421.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ian M. Cook sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total transaction of $1,388,595.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,107,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,882,307.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 564,285 shares of company stock valued at $40,530,290. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

Featured Story: Convertible Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.