Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Acquired by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kavar Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 97,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,960 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.92. 3,325,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,364,116. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $55.38 and a 1 year high of $79.70. The company has a market capitalization of $35.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 57.99%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EMR shares. Argus lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.71.

In other news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 4,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $290,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,172,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael H. Train sold 12,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total transaction of $783,336.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,249,212.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,333 shares of company stock valued at $2,583,230 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

