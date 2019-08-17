Education Ecosystem Trading Down 9.5% Over Last Week (LEDU)

Education Ecosystem (CURRENCY:LEDU) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. One Education Ecosystem token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Livecoin, IDEX and Mercatox. Over the last week, Education Ecosystem has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. Education Ecosystem has a total market cap of $1.37 million and approximately $32,437.00 worth of Education Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00266698 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009714 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.63 or 0.01303884 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000661 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00022569 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00094941 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000454 BTC.

About Education Ecosystem

Education Ecosystem was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Education Ecosystem’s total supply is 362,983,094 tokens and its circulating supply is 217,789,857 tokens. Education Ecosystem’s official message board is medium.com/liveedu-ico . The official website for Education Ecosystem is tokensale.liveedu.tv . Education Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @liveedutv and its Facebook page is accessible here

Education Ecosystem Token Trading

Education Ecosystem can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Livecoin, IDEX, Mercatox and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Education Ecosystem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Education Ecosystem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Education Ecosystem using one of the exchanges listed above.

