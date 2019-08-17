EagleX (EGX) Reaches Market Cap of $30,960.00

EagleX (CURRENCY:EGX) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. EagleX has a total market capitalization of $30,960.00 and approximately $9.00 worth of EagleX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EagleX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including STEX and BiteBTC. During the last seven days, EagleX has traded up 15.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00269043 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009768 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $133.73 or 0.01305681 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000664 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00023403 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00094492 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000439 BTC.

EagleX Profile

EagleX’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,583,500 coins. EagleX’s official Twitter account is @EaglecoinID . EagleX’s official website is eaglepay.io

EagleX Coin Trading

EagleX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EagleX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EagleX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EagleX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

