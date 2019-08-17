Eagle Ridge Investment Management Sells 1,457 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management lowered its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 85,414 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,457 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 2.2% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $14,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of V. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Visa by 11,319.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 86,570,056 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 85,811,983 shares during the period. Lunia Capital LP boosted its holdings in Visa by 13,370.7% in the 4th quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 23,454,446 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $23,454,000 after buying an additional 23,280,332 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 17,806.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,346,951 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $334,695,000 after buying an additional 3,328,260 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 92,255,849 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $14,409,440,000 after buying an additional 1,731,813 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank boosted its holdings in Visa by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 4,890,752 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $640,395,000 after buying an additional 1,019,755 shares during the period. 81.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $1.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $178.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,179,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,288,542. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $121.60 and a 12 month high of $184.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.23 billion, a PE ratio of 38.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 53.43% and a return on equity of 41.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.69%.

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $639,555.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,783.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Denise M. Morrison acquired 1,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $171.13 per share, for a total transaction of $171,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,223 shares in the company, valued at $551,551.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on V shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.46.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

