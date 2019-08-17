Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Increases Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,391 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Truehand Inc purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 102,010.9% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 56,224,303 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 56,169,241 shares during the period. 33.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,372.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,450.00 price target (up previously from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,378.93.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 69 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,042.90, for a total transaction of $71,960.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,645.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp purchased 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.00 per share, with a total value of $4,760,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 2,123 shares of company stock valued at $2,553,758 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $10.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,177.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,313,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,743,519. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $970.11 and a 1-year high of $1,289.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,158.85 and a 200 day moving average of $1,154.30. The company has a market capitalization of $807.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The company had revenue of $38.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $11.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 52.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

