Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Decreases Stock Position in Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. cut its position in Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,434,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 130,950 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned 0.61% of Paramount Group worth $20,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in Paramount Group during the 1st quarter valued at $89,089,000. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in Paramount Group during the 1st quarter valued at $8,220,000. AJO LP boosted its stake in Paramount Group by 312.8% during the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 705,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,006,000 after acquiring an additional 534,351 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Paramount Group by 121.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 558,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,920,000 after acquiring an additional 306,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Paramount Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,353,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,120,000 after acquiring an additional 176,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PGRE. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paramount Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.82.

NYSE PGRE traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.28. 1,023,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,448,966. Paramount Group Inc has a 12 month low of $12.18 and a 12 month high of $16.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.27.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $188.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.21 million. Paramount Group had a return on equity of 1.06% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paramount Group Inc will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, DC and San Francisco.

