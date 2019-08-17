Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Buys 40,000 Shares of Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 540,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned 0.12% of Enable Midstream Partners worth $7,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ENBL. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 128.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,344 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 212.7% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 24,570 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 16,713 shares during the period. 18.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ENBL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $15.00 price objective on Enable Midstream Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Enable Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Enable Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Mizuho raised Enable Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Enable Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

NYSE:ENBL traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.78. 599,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 785,878. Enable Midstream Partners LP has a twelve month low of $11.97 and a twelve month high of $17.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.65 and a 200 day moving average of $13.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.25.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. Enable Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 16.37%. The firm had revenue of $735.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enable Midstream Partners LP will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.331 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Enable Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.41%.

In other news, Director Sean Trauschke purchased 2,500 shares of Enable Midstream Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.26 per share, with a total value of $30,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers.

