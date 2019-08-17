DraftCoin (DFT) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $525.00

DraftCoin (CURRENCY:DFT) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. In the last week, DraftCoin has traded down 14.6% against the dollar. One DraftCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0148 or 0.00000145 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Coindeal and CoinExchange. DraftCoin has a total market capitalization of $127,715.00 and approximately $525.00 worth of DraftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pandacoin (PND) traded down 50.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000042 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000109 BTC.

About DraftCoin

DFT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 19th, 2015. DraftCoin’s total supply is 18,637,566 coins and its circulating supply is 8,637,566 coins. DraftCoin’s official Twitter account is @btcdraft and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DraftCoin is btcdraft.com

DraftCoin Coin Trading

DraftCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coindeal, YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DraftCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DraftCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DraftCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

