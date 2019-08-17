Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) Shares Purchased by Holderness Investments Co.

Holderness Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 72.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of D. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 17.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,385,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,245,862,000 after purchasing an additional 8,176,020 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 77.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,010,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $690,765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,935,958 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,056,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $646,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,619 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 15.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,653,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $740,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 125.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,857,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $142,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,748 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

D traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $76.86. The company had a trading volume of 3,503,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,342,584. Dominion Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $67.41 and a 1 year high of $79.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.77.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.9175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.62%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on D. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.08.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

Featured Article: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.