Dollarama Inc (TSE:DOL) Receives C$48.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Dollarama Inc (TSE:DOL) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$48.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DOL. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Industrial Alliance Securities upped their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Shares of Dollarama stock opened at C$50.62 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$48.97 and a 200 day moving average price of C$41.81. Dollarama has a twelve month low of C$30.70 and a twelve month high of C$52.49. The stock has a market cap of $15.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33. The business had revenue of C$828.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$803.80 million. On average, analysts predict that Dollarama will post 2.1600002 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th were given a $0.044 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Dollarama’s payout ratio is currently 9.68%.

In other Dollarama news, Senior Officer Johanne Choinière sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.68, for a total value of C$3,477,691.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,278,965.80. Also, Director Nicolas Hien sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.20, for a total transaction of C$1,606,537.60. Over the last three months, insiders sold 118,453 shares of company stock valued at $5,883,301.

About Dollarama

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of March 28, 2019, it operated 1,225 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

