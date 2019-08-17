Dillard’s, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.64 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:DDS)

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) – Wedbush reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dillard’s in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 14th. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.64 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.97. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock.

Get Dillard's alerts:

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($1.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.97). Dillard’s had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DDS. Zacks Investment Research raised Dillard’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Dillard’s from $54.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Dillard’s from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Dillard’s from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Dillard’s in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $57.17.

DDS opened at $55.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.84. Dillard’s has a 1 year low of $47.95 and a 1 year high of $86.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.54%.

In related news, VP Tony J. Bolte sold 2,400 shares of Dillard’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total value of $154,704.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,606.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Connor bought 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.86 per share, for a total transaction of $45,488.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,991,572. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newport Trust Co increased its position in shares of Dillard’s by 1.1% in the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 7,305,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,005,000 after acquiring an additional 78,952 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dillard’s by 25.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 964,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,007,000 after acquiring an additional 198,186 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,247,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the first quarter valued at about $12,535,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dillard’s by 29.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 168,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,508,000 after acquiring an additional 38,785 shares during the last quarter. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dillard’s

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores primarily in the Southeastern, Southwestern, and Midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.