Digital Insurance Token Price Tops $0.0029 on Top Exchanges (DIT)

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 17th. One Digital Insurance Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, Digital Insurance Token has traded 17% lower against the U.S. dollar. Digital Insurance Token has a total market cap of $642,257.00 and $4.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Digital Insurance Token alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $82.33 or 0.00806902 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005961 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004256 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000224 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token Profile

Digital Insurance Token (CRYPTO:DIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 tokens. Digital Insurance Token’s official website is inmediate.io . The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Digital Insurance Token is medium.com/@inmediatesg . Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin

Digital Insurance Token Token Trading

Digital Insurance Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Insurance Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digital Insurance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digital Insurance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digital Insurance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.