Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Deutsche Post AG (FRA:DPW) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $28.50. Deutsche Post shares last traded at $28.23, with a volume of 3,524,697 shares.

Several research firms have recently commented on DPW. Credit Suisse Group set a €27.72 ($32.23) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group set a €31.00 ($36.05) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €46.00 ($53.49) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €34.40 ($40.00).

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €29.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €28.50.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

