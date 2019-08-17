Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) a €133.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a €133.00 ($154.65) price objective on Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €129.00 ($150.00) price target on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America set a €134.00 ($155.81) price target on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. HSBC set a €144.00 ($167.44) price target on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Oddo Bhf set a €125.00 ($145.35) price target on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €122.00 ($141.86) price target on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Boerse has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €129.45 ($150.53).

ETR:DB1 opened at €129.00 ($150.00) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €127.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is €120.41. Deutsche Boerse has a twelve month low of €102.40 ($119.07) and a twelve month high of €133.25 ($154.94). The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.17.

Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Eurex, Xetra, Clearstream, and Market Data + Services. The Eurex segment engages in the electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

