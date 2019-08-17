Deutsche Bank Analysts Give alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) a €17.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

AOX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €16.30 ($18.95) target price on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €15.00 ($17.44) target price on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €15.32 ($17.82).

Get alstria office REIT alerts:

Shares of AOX opened at €14.51 ($16.87) on Tuesday. alstria office REIT has a 1 year low of €11.74 ($13.65) and a 1 year high of €15.24 ($17.72). The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €14.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of €14.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion and a PE ratio of 4.70.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

Recommended Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for alstria office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for alstria office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.