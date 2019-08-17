Dether Price Reaches $0.0025 (DTH)

Dether (CURRENCY:DTH) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. Dether has a market cap of $210,374.00 and $343.00 worth of Dether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dether has traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dether token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and Ethfinex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dether alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.28 or 0.05054074 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00047774 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000168 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000084 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001157 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000935 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Dether Profile

Dether is a token. It launched on July 24th, 2017. Dether’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Dether is /r/Dether and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dether’s official Twitter account is @dether_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dether is dether.io

Dether Token Trading

Dether can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dether should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dether using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.