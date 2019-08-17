Desjardins Lowers H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR) to Hold

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Desjardins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$187.13 million during the quarter.

