Desire (DSR) Reaches Market Cap of $21,102.00

Desire (CURRENCY:DSR) traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One Desire coin can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange and Mercatox. Desire has a total market capitalization of $21,102.00 and $17,299.00 worth of Desire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Desire has traded down 21.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10,203.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $185.23 or 0.01815816 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.40 or 0.03004739 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $72.46 or 0.00710562 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.39 or 0.00808016 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00012254 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00053514 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.62 or 0.00496455 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00132193 BTC.

Desire Coin Profile

DSR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 15th, 2017. Desire’s total supply is 9,606,442 coins and its circulating supply is 9,006,442 coins. Desire’s official Twitter account is @DesireCoin . The Reddit community for Desire is /r/desireCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Desire is www.desire-crypto.com

Desire Coin Trading

Desire can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Mercatox, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Desire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Desire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Desire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

