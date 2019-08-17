DENSO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of DENSO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DENSO CORP/ADR from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of DENSO CORP/ADR from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DENSO CORP/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.00.

OTCMKTS DNZOY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,425. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.40 and a 200 day moving average of $20.95. DENSO CORP/ADR has a twelve month low of $19.13 and a twelve month high of $26.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

DENSO Corporation manufactures and sells automotive components and systems, industrial products, and home appliances. It offers air-conditioning systems for cars and buses; truck refrigeration units; radiators and cooling systems; gasoline and diesel engine management systems; engine-related products; products for drive systems; hybrid and electric car drive systems, and power supply and related products; power supply and starting system parts; and small motor systems for automobiles.

