Denarius (D) Achieves Market Cap of $683,378.00

Denarius (CURRENCY:D) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One Denarius coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00001097 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, TradeOgre, Stocks.Exchange and SouthXchange. Denarius has a total market cap of $683,378.00 and $866.00 worth of Denarius was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Denarius has traded down 17.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electra (ECA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000256 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Denarius

Denarius (D) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 14th, 2017. Denarius’ total supply is 6,108,915 coins. Denarius’ official website is denarius.io . The Reddit community for Denarius is /r/denariuscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Denarius’ official Twitter account is @denariuscoin

Denarius Coin Trading

Denarius can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Cryptopia, TradeOgre, SouthXchange, CoinExchange and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Denarius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Denarius should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Denarius using one of the exchanges listed above.

