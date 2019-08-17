Delphy Trading Down 2.8% Over Last 7 Days (DPY)

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. One Delphy token can now be purchased for $0.0348 or 0.00000342 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Gate.io and ABCC. During the last seven days, Delphy has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Delphy has a total market cap of $2.08 million and $110,883.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00269020 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009828 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.71 or 0.01293919 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000663 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00023181 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00095133 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Delphy Token Profile

Delphy was first traded on November 8th, 2017. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,608,090 tokens. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Delphy’s official website is delphy.org

Delphy Token Trading

Delphy can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, OKEx and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Delphy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Delphy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

