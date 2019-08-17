DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Reduces Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 7.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 220,318 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 17,674 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $11,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter valued at about $395,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 595.6% in the first quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 125,900 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,315,000 after purchasing an additional 107,800 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 23.8% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 10,525 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter valued at about $309,000. 60.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AEM traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.10. 1,729,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,770,706. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a 52 week low of $32.18 and a 52 week high of $60.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 149.74, a PEG ratio of 75.68 and a beta of -0.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.08.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The mining company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. Agnico Eagle Mines had a positive return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $526.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th.

AEM has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, July 29th. GMP Securities upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.06.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

