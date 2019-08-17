DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Lowers Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,721 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $11,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 81.8% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 60 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter worth $26,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 260.0% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 81.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BLK shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $527.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $550.00 to $553.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $499.03.

BlackRock stock opened at $419.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $63.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $461.23 and its 200 day moving average is $446.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $360.79 and a 52-week high of $492.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $6.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.52 by ($0.11). BlackRock had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.02%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

