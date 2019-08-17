Datum (DAT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $89,812.00

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Datum has a market cap of $1.19 million and approximately $89,812.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, COSS, Huobi and OKEx. Over the last seven days, Datum has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00268898 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009810 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $132.35 or 0.01299033 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000664 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00023200 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00094893 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Datum Token Profile

Datum’s launch date was July 27th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,435,124 tokens. Datum’s official website is datum.org . Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Datum

Datum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Kucoin, COSS and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

