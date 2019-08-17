Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) Position Reduced by Holderness Investments Co.

Holderness Investments Co. cut its position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) by 2.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 106,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,613 shares during the period. Cypress Semiconductor comprises 1.1% of Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Cypress Semiconductor were worth $2,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CY. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 208.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 6,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CY. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Cypress Semiconductor from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.85 price objective on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a report on Monday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Cypress Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.85 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.75.

NASDAQ:CY traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,253,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,359,577. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.59 and its 200 day moving average is $18.30. Cypress Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $23.11. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $532.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.96 million. Cypress Semiconductor had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 13.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cypress Semiconductor Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Cypress Semiconductor’s payout ratio is currently 37.93%.

In other Cypress Semiconductor news, EVP Sudhir Gopalswamy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $67,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total value of $443,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 521,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,561,869.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,135,440 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Bluetooth low energy; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

