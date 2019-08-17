CryptoPing (PING) Price Down 28.4% Over Last 7 Days

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded down 28.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. During the last seven days, CryptoPing has traded 28.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. CryptoPing has a market capitalization of $137,310.00 and $22.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoPing token can now be bought for about $0.0138 or 0.00000133 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange, YoBit, HitBTC and Tidex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CryptoPing Token Profile

CryptoPing’s genesis date was May 16th, 2017. CryptoPing’s total supply is 9,952,089 tokens. CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping . The official website for CryptoPing is cryptoping.tech

Buying and Selling CryptoPing

CryptoPing can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, HitBTC, Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoPing should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoPing using one of the exchanges listed above.

