CryptoPing (PING) 24 Hour Volume Tops $29.00

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 17th. CryptoPing has a market capitalization of $142,332.00 and approximately $29.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CryptoPing has traded down 28.5% against the dollar. One CryptoPing token can currently be bought for $0.0143 or 0.00000141 BTC on major exchanges including Tidex, Waves Decentralized Exchange, HitBTC and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.31 or 0.00269242 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009866 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.74 or 0.01308677 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000670 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00023530 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00095517 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000433 BTC.

CryptoPing Profile

CryptoPing launched on May 16th, 2017. CryptoPing’s total supply is 9,952,089 tokens. CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping . The official website for CryptoPing is cryptoping.tech

Buying and Selling CryptoPing

CryptoPing can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange, HitBTC, YoBit and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoPing should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoPing using one of the exchanges listed above.

