Crown Point Energy (OTCMKTS:CWVLF) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.51

Crown Point Energy Inc (OTCMKTS:CWVLF)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.51 and traded as high as $0.35. Crown Point Energy shares last traded at $0.35, with a volume of 250 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.45.

Crown Point Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CWVLF)

Crown Point Energy Inc, a junior oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas properties in Argentina. The company holds 25.78% non-operating working interests in the Las Violetas, La Angostura, and Rio Cullen exploitation concessions covering a total area of approximately 126,000 net acres in the Austral Basin of Tierra del Fuego.

