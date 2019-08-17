Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04, Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $15.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 million. Crown Crafts had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 7.59%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWS opened at $5.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.13 million, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 5.02. Crown Crafts has a one year low of $4.01 and a one year high of $6.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. Crown Crafts’s payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

In related news, insider Nanci Freeman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total transaction of $77,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,415.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 12.63% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Crafts during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Crown Crafts by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,440 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Crown Crafts by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 57,140 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 23,975 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Crown Crafts by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 53,864 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in Crown Crafts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Crown Crafts from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crown Crafts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About Crown Crafts

Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; nursery and toddler accessories; room décors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.

