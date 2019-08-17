Critical Contrast: RekorSystemsInc . (NASDAQ:REKR) vs. Magal Security Systems (NASDAQ:MAGS)

RekorSystemsInc . (NASDAQ:REKR) and Magal Security Systems (NASDAQ:MAGS) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares RekorSystemsInc . and Magal Security Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RekorSystemsInc . -13.04% -295.56% -28.00% Magal Security Systems 2.65% 3.08% 2.20%

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for RekorSystemsInc . and Magal Security Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RekorSystemsInc . 0 0 0 0 N/A Magal Security Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.2% of RekorSystemsInc . shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.6% of Magal Security Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.8% of RekorSystemsInc . shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.4% of Magal Security Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

RekorSystemsInc . has a beta of 2.07, indicating that its share price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Magal Security Systems has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares RekorSystemsInc . and Magal Security Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RekorSystemsInc . $48.56 million 1.21 -$5.70 million N/A N/A Magal Security Systems $92.60 million 1.08 $2.95 million N/A N/A

Magal Security Systems has higher revenue and earnings than RekorSystemsInc ..

Summary

Magal Security Systems beats RekorSystemsInc . on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RekorSystemsInc .

Rekor Systems, Inc., through its subsidiary, Rekor Recognition Systems, Inc., provides artificial intelligence and machine-learning enabled automated license plate recognition (ALPR) systems. Its ALPR systems are powered by OpenALPR software to enhance the accuracy of license plate reads to industry-leading levels, as well as to identify the make, model, and color of vehicles. The company's solutions include mobile license plate recognition (LPR) systems, fixed LPR systems, Move Over law enforcement, school bus stop-arm enforcement, red light and speed enforcement, parking enforcement, and citation management. Its products are used for law enforcement, security and surveillance, electronic toll collection, parking operations, banking and insurance, logistics, traffic management, and customer loyalty applications. The company was formerly known as Novume Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Rekor Systems, Inc. in April 2019. Rekor Systems, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is based in Columbia, Maryland.

About Magal Security Systems

Magal Security Systems Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells perimeter intrusion detection sensors, physical barriers, video analytics and video management systems, and cyber security products and systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Perimeter Products, Turnkey Projects, and Video and Cyber Security. The company offers perimeter security products that enable customers to monitor, limit, and control access by unauthorized personnel to specific regions or areas. Its perimeter security systems include fence mounted detection systems; detection grids, gates, and fences to protect water passages, VIP residences, and other outdoor applications; buried sensors; hybrid perimeter intrusion detection and intelligent lighting systems; electrical field disturbance sensors; and microwave sensors. The company also provides integrated intelligent video management solutions for security surveillance and business intelligence applications; and cyber-security products for monitoring, securing, and the active management of wired, wireless, and fiber optic communication networks, as well as turnkey solutions. In addition, it offers RoboGuard, a platform that runs on a rail along the perimeter of protected sites; and life safety/duress alarm products to protect personnel in prisons. Further, the company provides MTC-1500I, a dual technology outdoor surveillance system; Fortis4G, a fourth generation command and control system; StarNet 2, a security management system; and Network Manager, a middleware package. Its products are used to protect national borders, military bases, power plants, airports, sea ports, postal facilities, prisons, banks, retail operations, hospitals, municipal security, sporting events, and industrial locations from terrorism, theft, and other security threats. The company sells its products through system integrators and distribution channels. Magal Security Systems Ltd. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Yehud, Israel.

