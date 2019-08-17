Critical Analysis: Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) versus GETINGE AB/ADR (NASDAQ:GNGBY)

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) and GETINGE AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Edap Tms and GETINGE AB/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edap Tms -0.36% -1.13% -0.59% GETINGE AB/ADR -2.41% 8.43% 3.79%

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Edap Tms and GETINGE AB/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Edap Tms 0 0 1 0 3.00 GETINGE AB/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Edap Tms currently has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 132.56%. Given Edap Tms’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Edap Tms is more favorable than GETINGE AB/ADR.

Dividends

GETINGE AB/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Edap Tms does not pay a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.3% of Edap Tms shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of GETINGE AB/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Edap Tms and GETINGE AB/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edap Tms $46.17 million 1.89 -$400,000.00 $0.02 150.50 GETINGE AB/ADR $2.67 billion 1.30 -$111.30 million N/A N/A

Edap Tms has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GETINGE AB/ADR.

Volatility & Risk

Edap Tms has a beta of 1.76, meaning that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GETINGE AB/ADR has a beta of 1.81, meaning that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Edap Tms beats GETINGE AB/ADR on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Edap Tms Company Profile

EDAP TMS S.A., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. The company operates in two divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), and Urology Devices and Services (UDS). The HIFU division develops, manufactures, and markets devices for the minimally invasive destruction of various types of localized tumors using HIFU technology. It offers Ablatherm, a HIFU device for the treatment of organ-confined prostate cancer, referred to as T1-T2 stage; and Focal One device, a HIFU robotic device for the focal therapy of localized prostate cancer. This division also leases equipment; sells consumables; and offers treatment related services and maintenance services. The UDS division develops, manufactures, markets, and services medical devices for the minimally invasive diagnosis or treatment of urological disorders, primarily urinary stones and other clinical indications. It offers lithotripters, such as Sonolith i-move and Sonolith i-sys for the treatment of urinary tract stones by means of extracorporeal shockwave lithotripsy technology. This division also leases lithotripters; sells disposables and spare parts; and provides maintenance services. The company markets and sells its products through its direct marketing and sales organization, as well as through third-party distributors and agents. Its customers include public and private hospitals, urology clinics, and research institutions. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Vaulx-en-Velin, France.

GETINGE AB/ADR Company Profile

Getinge AB provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, sterilization departments, and life science companies and institutions. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Surgical Workflows, and Life Science segments. It offers practice-oriented monitoring systems and disposables; anesthesia, beating heart surgery, and ceiling devices; washer-disinfectors, consumables, and IT-solutions; connected solutions; consumables products; drain products; endoscope reprocessing; endoscopic vessel harvesting systems; extracorporeal life support or extracorporeal membrane oxygenation products; inspection and packaging services; intra-aortic balloon counter pulsation therapies; critical care ventilators; modular room systems; operating lights; operating tables and accessories; operating room (OR) furniture; OR integration systems; patient flow management solutions; patient transport solutions; sealing equipment; sterile supply management and traceability solutions; sterilizers; surgical assist systems; surgical perfusion components; loading and distribution trolleys; trays and baskets; and after sales consulting services. The company also provides automated bedding handling equipment, closure processing systems, washers, and isolation and sterile transfer products; professional financial advisory services to hospitals and medical facilities; and education and training services. It offers its products through a network of proprietary sales companies, as well as through agents and distributors in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Asia, and Pacific. The company has a strategic partnership with Verb Surgical Inc. to develop digital surgery solutions. Getinge AB was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

