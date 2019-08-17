Creditbit (CRB) 24-Hour Volume Hits $242.00

Creditbit (CURRENCY:CRB) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Creditbit has a market cap of $29,220.00 and approximately $242.00 worth of Creditbit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Creditbit has traded down 19.9% against the US dollar. One Creditbit token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Livecoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $92.60 or 0.00910475 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003601 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000070 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004747 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

About Creditbit

Creditbit (CRB) is a token. Its genesis date was November 4th, 2015. Creditbit’s total supply is 16,901,017 tokens. The official message board for Creditbit is forum.creditbit.org . Creditbit’s official Twitter account is @creditbit and its Facebook page is accessible here . Creditbit’s official website is www.creditbit.org

Creditbit Token Trading

Creditbit can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditbit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditbit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creditbit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

