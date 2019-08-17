Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Receives $258.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $258.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on BAP. HSBC upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $232.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BAP. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Credicorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $350,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Credicorp by 1,657.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,603,000 after buying an additional 15,331 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Credicorp by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 146,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,173,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $679,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

BAP opened at $206.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.70. Credicorp has a 1-year low of $200.34 and a 1-year high of $252.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $224.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.88.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

