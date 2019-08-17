Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $22.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Crawford United Corporation develops and manufactures products for diverse markets. It primarily serves healthcare, education, automotive, aerospace, trucking and petrochemical industries. The company’s operating business segment consists of Aerospace Components, Commercial Air Handling and Industrial Hose. Crawford United Corporation, formerly known as Hickok Incorporated, is based in Cleveland, Ohio. “

Crawford United stock opened at $19.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.57 million, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.26. Crawford United has a 52 week low of $9.79 and a 52 week high of $19.99.

Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $21.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.98 million. Crawford United had a return on equity of 51.08% and a net margin of 6.53%. Analysts anticipate that Crawford United will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Crawford United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace components, commercial air handling, and industrial hose businesses in the United States. The Aerospace Components segment manufactures precision components primarily for customers in the aerospace industry. This segment provides complete end-to-end engineering, machining, grinding, welding, brazing, heat treat, and assembly solutions.

