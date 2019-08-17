CPChain Market Cap Reaches $4.67 Million (CPC)

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 17th. In the last seven days, CPChain has traded down 12.2% against the dollar. One CPChain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0124 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Bibox and IDEX. CPChain has a market capitalization of $4.67 million and approximately $660,139.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $92.74 or 0.00897315 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003550 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 36.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001251 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000017 BTC.

CPChain Profile

CPChain (CPC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 20th, 2015. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 tokens. CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team . CPChain’s official website is www.cpchain.io . The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling CPChain

CPChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CPChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CPChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

