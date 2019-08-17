Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

CPS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cooper-Standard from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cooper-Standard from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Buckingham Research lowered their target price on Cooper-Standard from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price target on Cooper-Standard from $76.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.00.

Get Cooper-Standard alerts:

CPS traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.48. 195,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,264. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.81. Cooper-Standard has a 52-week low of $30.82 and a 52-week high of $144.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $565.81 million, a PE ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.58.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.80). The firm had revenue of $764.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.61 million. Cooper-Standard had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 4.47%. Cooper-Standard’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cooper-Standard will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cooper-Standard news, SVP William Pumphrey purchased 5,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.00 per share, for a total transaction of $207,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey A. Debest purchased 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.47 per share, for a total transaction of $69,072.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,675. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 7,570 shares of company stock worth $295,498 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 1.8% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,010 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 1.1% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,278 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 13.6% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,259 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,537 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 2.8% in the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,315 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

About Cooper-Standard

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer, and anti-vibration systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and South America. The company's sealing systems include dynamic and static seals, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, flush glass systems, variable extrusions, and specialty sealing products.

Featured Article: Options Trading

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper-Standard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper-Standard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.